About
What is guizero?
guizero is a Python 3 library for creating simple GUIs.
It is designed to allow new learners to quickly and easily create GUIs for their programs.
from guizero import App, Text, PushButton
app = App(title="guizero")
intro = Text(app, text="Have a go with guizero and see what you can create.")
ok = PushButton(app, text="Ok")
app.display()
Aims
The aim of guizero is to make the process of creating simple GUIs quick, accessible and understandable for new learners.
- Works with standard Python Tkinter GUI library (and no need to install other libraries)
- Abstracts away details new learners find difficult to understand (such as Tkinter StringVar() objects)
- Accessible widget naming system to help new learners to build up a mental model
- Flexible enough to be used for projects up to A-Level standard, yet accessible to primary school children
- Comprehensive and accessible documentation with examples
- Generates helpful additional error messages
Version
guizero is currently version 1.3.0