About

What is guizero?

guizero is a Python 3 library for creating simple GUIs.

It is designed to allow new learners to quickly and easily create GUIs for their programs.

So have a go with guizero and see what you can create

from guizero import App, Text, PushButton

app = App(title="guizero")

intro = Text(app, text="Have a go with guizero and see what you can create.")
ok = PushButton(app, text="Ok")

app.display()

Aims

The aim of guizero is to make the process of creating simple GUIs quick, accessible and understandable for new learners.

Version

guizero is currently version 1.3.0