About

What is guizero?

guizero is a Python 3 library for creating simple GUIs.

It is designed to allow new learners to quickly and easily create GUIs for their programs.

from guizero import App, Text, PushButton app = App(title="guizero") intro = Text(app, text="Have a go with guizero and see what you can create.") ok = PushButton(app, text="Ok") app.display()

Aims

The aim of guizero is to make the process of creating simple GUIs quick, accessible and understandable for new learners.

Works with standard Python Tkinter GUI library (and no need to install other libraries)

Abstracts away details new learners find difficult to understand (such as Tkinter StringVar() objects)

Accessible widget naming system to help new learners to build up a mental model

Flexible enough to be used for projects up to A-Level standard, yet accessible to primary school children

Comprehensive and accessible documentation with examples

Generates helpful additional error messages

Version

guizero is currently version 1.3.0